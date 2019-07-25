Comparing of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 4.30 N/A 3.52 4.18 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Innoviva Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Innoviva Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.72 beta indicates that Innoviva Inc. is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 66 while its Current Ratio is 66. Meanwhile, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Innoviva Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.