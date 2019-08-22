Comparing of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.84 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 0%. About 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.