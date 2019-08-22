Comparing of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.84
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 0%. About 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
