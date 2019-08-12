Comparing of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

This is a contrast between Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.