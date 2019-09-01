Comparing of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

This is a contrast between Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential downside of -1.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 46.3%. 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.