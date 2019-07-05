Comparing of Innodata Inc. (INOD) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Innodata Inc. has 26.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 56.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Innodata Inc. has 2.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Innodata Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Innodata Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Innodata Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.57 2.58 2.62

The rivals have a potential upside of 52.84%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Innodata Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innodata Inc. -11.21% -18.9% -28.97% -31.79% -11.21% -31.33% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Innodata Inc. has -31.33% weaker performance while Innodata Inc.’s rivals have 44.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Innodata Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Innodata Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. Innodata Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Innodata Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Innodata Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. Competitively, Innodata Inc.’s rivals are 17.68% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

Innodata Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Innodata Inc.’s peers beat Innodata Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.