Comparing of InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited)

This is a contrast between InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -1.48 0.00 WNS (Holdings) Limited 58 3.65 N/A 2.12 29.77

Demonstrates InnerWorkings Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InnerWorkings Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9%

Risk & Volatility

InnerWorkings Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. WNS (Holdings) Limited on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.8% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares and 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares. About 4.4% of InnerWorkings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14% WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. has -2.14% weaker performance while WNS (Holdings) Limited has 52.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors WNS (Holdings) Limited beats InnerWorkings Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.