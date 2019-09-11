Comparing of InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Since InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.21 N/A -1.48 0.00 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has InnerWorkings Inc. and Stantec Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

InnerWorkings Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. Stantec Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

InnerWorkings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Stantec Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Stantec Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InnerWorkings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InnerWorkings Inc. and Stantec Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.8% and 79.7%. About 4.4% of InnerWorkings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14% Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. had bearish trend while Stantec Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Stantec Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.