Comparing of InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -1.48 0.00 International Seaways Inc. 18 1.50 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InnerWorkings Inc. and International Seaways Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2% International Seaways Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.6%

Liquidity

1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InnerWorkings Inc. Its rival International Seaways Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. International Seaways Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InnerWorkings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of International Seaways Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% are InnerWorkings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of International Seaways Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14% International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. had bearish trend while International Seaways Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

International Seaways Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors InnerWorkings Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.