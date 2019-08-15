Comparing of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 19 18.69 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. INmune Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

INmune Bio Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc.’s potential upside is 18.16% and its average price target is $28.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.