Comparing of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

We are comparing INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 106.45 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Vical Incorporated has 36.8 and 36.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 33.9%. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Vical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.