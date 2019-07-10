Comparing of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival OncoCyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 22.3% respectively. About 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, OncoCyte Corporation has 47.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.