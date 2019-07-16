Comparing of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
INmune Bio Inc. has 7.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have INmune Bio Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.40%
|-69.00%
|Industry Average
|898.24%
|72.74%
|25.56%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting INmune Bio Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.62M
|3.41M
|39.60
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.84
|2.69
|2.84
$13 is the consensus price target of INmune Bio Inc., with a potential upside of 32.92%. The potential upside of the peers is 133.02%. Based on the data delivered earlier, INmune Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of INmune Bio Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|13.54%
|28.00%
|36.39%
|63.59%
|47.25%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than INmune Bio Inc.’s peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.
Dividends
INmune Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors INmune Bio Inc.
