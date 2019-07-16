Comparing of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. has 7.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have INmune Bio Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.40% -69.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting INmune Bio Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

$13 is the consensus price target of INmune Bio Inc., with a potential upside of 32.92%. The potential upside of the peers is 133.02%. Based on the data delivered earlier, INmune Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of INmune Bio Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than INmune Bio Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Dividends

INmune Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors INmune Bio Inc.