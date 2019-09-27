Comparing of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|6
|0.00
|3.58M
|-1.19
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|3.04M
|-86.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us INmune Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|58,881,578.95%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|118,472,330.48%
|0%
|-179.1%
Liquidity
INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
INmune Bio Inc. has a 99.31% upside potential and an average price target of $11.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
