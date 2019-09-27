Comparing of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 6 0.00 3.58M -1.19 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.04M -86.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us INmune Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 58,881,578.95% -61.4% -59.8% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 118,472,330.48% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc. has a 99.31% upside potential and an average price target of $11.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.