Comparing of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|74.53
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
Table 1 highlights INmune Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered INmune Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 80.77% and its consensus price target is $23.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
INmune Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 41.6%. 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.92%
|-19.8%
|-27.43%
|0%
|0%
|-24.37%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.
