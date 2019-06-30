Comparing of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 74.53 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights INmune Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered INmune Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 80.77% and its consensus price target is $23.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 41.6%. 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.