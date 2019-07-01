Comparing of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chiasma Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Chiasma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

INmune Bio Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Chiasma Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 69.39% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 66.4%. Insiders owned 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.