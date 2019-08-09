Comparing of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

As Biotechnology businesses, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 3.63 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

INmune Bio Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus price target and a 1.81% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 86.2%. Insiders held roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.