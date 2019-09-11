Comparing of Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) and Its Peers

Ingles Markets Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) is a company in the Grocery Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Ingles Markets Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.44% of all Grocery Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ingles Markets Incorporated has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.01% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Ingles Markets Incorporated and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets Incorporated 0.00% 13.30% 4.40% Industry Average 0.99% 11.84% 4.21%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ingles Markets Incorporated and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets Incorporated N/A 31 9.18 Industry Average 88.40M 8.95B 41.82

Ingles Markets Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ingles Markets Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 4.00 2.36

The rivals have a potential upside of 79.08%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ingles Markets Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingles Markets Incorporated 1.75% 0.45% 15.57% 13.12% 6.89% 15.65% Industry Average 2.00% 13.99% 29.47% 33.90% 21.85% 42.56%

For the past year Ingles Markets Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Ingles Markets Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Ingles Markets Incorporated’s peers Current Ratio is 1.18 and has 0.42 Quick Ratio. Ingles Markets Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingles Markets Incorporated’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.44 shows that Ingles Markets Incorporated is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ingles Markets Incorporated’s peers’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.75% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ingles Markets Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ingles Markets Incorporated’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Ingles Markets Incorporated.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company modern stores provide home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as various selections of organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 24, 2016, it operated 192 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and 9 supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 99 in-store pharmacies and 93 fuel centers. In addition, it is involved in the fluid dairy operation and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, North Carolina.