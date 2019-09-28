Comparing of Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)

This is a contrast between Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 81 1.37 41.70M 3.99 24.70 Stepan Company 96 4.28 20.12M 4.58 21.67

Table 1 demonstrates Ingevity Corporation and Stepan Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stepan Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ingevity Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Ingevity Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Stepan Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ingevity Corporation and Stepan Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 51,323,076.92% 49.8% 11.2% Stepan Company 21,043,823.87% 14.5% 7.7%

Liquidity

Ingevity Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Stepan Company which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Stepan Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ingevity Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ingevity Corporation and Stepan Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00

Ingevity Corporation’s upside potential is 31.11% at a $111.5 consensus target price. Stepan Company on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a -78.11% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Ingevity Corporation appears more favorable than Stepan Company, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.2% of Ingevity Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.9% of Stepan Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Stepan Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74% Stepan Company 0.62% 7.22% 8.92% 15.29% 14.18% 33.99%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Stepan Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Ingevity Corporation beats Stepan Company.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.