Comparing of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) and Its Rivals

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has 84.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ingersoll-Rand Plc and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.20% 7.60% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ingersoll-Rand Plc and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc N/A 113 21.22 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

With consensus target price of $130.5, Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a potential upside of 6.46%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 70.68%. Given Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ingersoll-Rand Plc is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ingersoll-Rand Plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.15% 6.44% 16% 17.95% 36.07% 32.98% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc has stronger performance than Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s peers.

Liquidity

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Risk and Volatility

Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. Competitively, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s peers are 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Dividends

Ingersoll-Rand Plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.