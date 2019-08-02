Comparing of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) and Its Competitors

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.00% -3.50% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem Holdings Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.56 2.75

The potential upside of the peers is 32.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Dividends

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.