Comparing of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Both Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.55 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and SG Blocks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, SG Blocks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. SG Blocks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and SG Blocks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 7.7%. Insiders owned 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10.9% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. was more bearish than SG Blocks Inc.

Summary

SG Blocks Inc. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.