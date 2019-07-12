Comparing of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)

As Conglomerates businesses, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.07 N/A -2.18 0.00 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend while Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.