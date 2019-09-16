Comparing of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Its Competitors

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 4.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.10% -10.70% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Dividends

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.