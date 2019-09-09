Comparing of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 7.27% respectively. About 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.