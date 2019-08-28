Comparing of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)

Both Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares and 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 4.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.