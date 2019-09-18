Comparing of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Both InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 22 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us InflaRx N.V. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Current Ratio is 18.1. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

InflaRx N.V. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 106.19% at a $6 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 247.12% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than InflaRx N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 59.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.