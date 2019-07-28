Comparing of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Its Peers

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InflaRx N.V. has 62.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand InflaRx N.V. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has InflaRx N.V. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.40% -19.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares InflaRx N.V. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. N/A 30 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for InflaRx N.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

InflaRx N.V. presently has an average price target of $63.5, suggesting a potential upside of 2,074.66%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Given InflaRx N.V.’s competitors higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InflaRx N.V. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of InflaRx N.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. are 20.4 and 20.4. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InflaRx N.V.’s rivals.

Dividends

InflaRx N.V. does not pay a dividend.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.