Comparing of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and GlycoMimetics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

18.1 and 18.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InflaRx N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

InflaRx N.V. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 106.90% and an $6 average target price. Competitively the average target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 24.72% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that InflaRx N.V. looks more robust than GlycoMimetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was more bearish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.