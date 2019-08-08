Comparing of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 28 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InflaRx N.V. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InflaRx N.V. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. Its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for InflaRx N.V. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V. has an average target price of $6, and a 115.83% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 17.5% respectively. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year InflaRx N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.