Comparing of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Both InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 22 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.96 N/A 0.61 18.55

In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

InflaRx N.V. has a 112.02% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 29.03% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that InflaRx N.V. looks more robust than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year InflaRx N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.