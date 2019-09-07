Comparing of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

As Biotechnology companies, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Current Ratio is 18.1. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.78% and an $6 average target price. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 346.96% and its average target price is $1.5. The results provided earlier shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than InflaRx N.V., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year InflaRx N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.