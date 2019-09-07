Comparing of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

As Biotechnology companies, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.35
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Current Ratio is 18.1. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.78% and an $6 average target price. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 346.96% and its average target price is $1.5. The results provided earlier shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than InflaRx N.V., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year InflaRx N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
