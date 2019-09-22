Comparing of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.76
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Volatility & Risk
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, PDS Biotechnology Corporation which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 28.3% respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Summary
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
