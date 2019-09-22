Comparing of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.76 N/A -0.28 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, PDS Biotechnology Corporation which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 28.3% respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.