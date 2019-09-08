Comparing of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

As Biotechnology companies, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.63
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
Demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
Risk & Volatility
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.
Liquidity
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
