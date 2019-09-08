Comparing of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

As Biotechnology companies, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.63 N/A -0.28 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.