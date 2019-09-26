Comparing of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Its Rivals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.50% -24.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.