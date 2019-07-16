Comparing of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

This is a contrast between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.87 N/A -0.28 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 99.66 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.