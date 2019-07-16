Comparing of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

This is a contrast between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|3.87
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|99.66
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.33%
|-12.65%
|8.21%
|-39.58%
|-29.61%
|22.88%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
