Comparing of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 37.92M -0.28 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,152,381,744.12% -31.5% -24.7% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 209,777,227.72% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. which has a 10.7 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 78.8%. 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.