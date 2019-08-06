Comparing of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.09 N/A -0.28 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 4.02% respectively. 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.