Comparing of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|3.09
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 4.02% respectively. 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
