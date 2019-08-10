Comparing of Infinera Corporation (INFN) and Its Peers

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Infinera Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Infinera Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Infinera Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.50% -22.30% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Infinera Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Infinera Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

With consensus price target of $6.5, Infinera Corporation has a potential upside of 43.81%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 64.86%. The research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Infinera Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Infinera Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Infinera Corporation had bearish trend while Infinera Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Infinera Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Infinera Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Infinera Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinera Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Infinera Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. In other hand, Infinera Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Infinera Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Infinera Corporation’s rivals beat Infinera Corporation.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.