Comparing of Infinera Corporation (INFN) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) are part of the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.78 N/A -1.81 0.00 EXFO Inc. 4 0.71 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Infinera Corporation and EXFO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Infinera Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. EXFO Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Infinera Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor EXFO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Infinera Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EXFO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Infinera Corporation and EXFO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Infinera Corporation has a 44.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Infinera Corporation and EXFO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 26.9%. About 0.6% of Infinera Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, EXFO Inc. has 61.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26% EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56%

For the past year Infinera Corporation has -3.26% weaker performance while EXFO Inc. has 35.56% stronger performance.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.