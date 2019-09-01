Comparing of Infinera Corporation (INFN) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Both Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.80 N/A -1.81 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.59 N/A 0.27 11.39

Table 1 demonstrates Infinera Corporation and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Infinera Corporation and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Volatility and Risk

Infinera Corporation’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Infinera Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Infinera Corporation and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Infinera Corporation’s upside potential is 12.57% at a $6 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.8% of Infinera Corporation shares and 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares. Infinera Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd. has 21.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year Infinera Corporation was less bearish than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.