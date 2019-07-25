Comparing of Infinera Corporation (INFN) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Both Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.63 N/A -1.81 0.00 A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.43 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Infinera Corporation and A10 Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8%

Risk & Volatility

Infinera Corporation has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. A10 Networks Inc. on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Infinera Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, A10 Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. A10 Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Infinera Corporation and A10 Networks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Infinera Corporation has an average price target of $6.5, and a 78.08% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infinera Corporation and A10 Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.6% and 65.5% respectively. Infinera Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, A10 Networks Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation -27.6% -36.38% -32.49% -31.91% -67.71% -19.8% A10 Networks Inc. -1.4% -7.74% -5.11% -0.32% 3.61% 1.28%

For the past year Infinera Corporation had bearish trend while A10 Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

A10 Networks Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Infinera Corporation.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.