Comparing of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) and Its Rivals

As Farm Products company, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.57% of all Farm Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.8% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.92% of all Farm Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 6.30% 4.60% Industry Average 507.13% 8.21% 3.87%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 49 21.44 Industry Average 78.33M 15.45M 29.23

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

As a group, Farm Products companies have a potential upside of 48.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 6.85% 14.77% 18.15% 24.84% -8.33% 34.91% Industry Average 5.27% 7.37% 28.40% 63.18% 104.85% 48.52%

For the past year Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.59 and has 2.93 Quick Ratio. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors are 3.36% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Dividends

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors beat Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.