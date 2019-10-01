Comparing of India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) and Aceto Corporation (:)

Both India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) and Aceto Corporation (:) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital Inc. 1 0.00 33.70M -0.11 0.00 Aceto Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -9.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights India Globalization Capital Inc. and Aceto Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides India Globalization Capital Inc. and Aceto Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital Inc. 3,122,104,873.08% -17.9% -16.4% Aceto Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

India Globalization Capital Inc. and Aceto Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 35.91%. Insiders held 13.1% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.46% of Aceto Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) India Globalization Capital Inc. -6.25% -24.05% -12.41% 216.66% 173.11% 328.57% Aceto Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors India Globalization Capital Inc. beats Aceto Corporation.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals. The Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements, including vitamins, amino acids, iron compounds, and bio chemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutritional preparations. This segment is also involved in developing and marketing generic pharmaceutical products. It sells its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products to wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors, and mass market merchandisers. The Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates to various generic drug companies. The Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals for use in the manufacture of plastics, surface coatings, cosmetics and personal care products, textiles, and fuels and lubricants, as well as for food, flavor, paper, and film industries; dye and pigment intermediates used in the color-producing industries; and organic intermediates used in the production of agrochemicals. Its raw materials are also used in electronic parts for photo tooling, circuit boards, and production of computer chips. This segment also offers agricultural protection products comprising herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, which control weed growth and the spread of insects and microorganisms; and sprout inhibitors for potatoes. The company serves various companies in the industrial chemical, agricultural, and human health and pharmaceutical industries primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.