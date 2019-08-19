Comparing of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 78 5.55 N/A 4.41 17.62 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.60 N/A 1.75 14.86

In table 1 we can see Independent Bank Corp. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corp. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Independent Bank Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Independent Bank Corp. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Corp. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Competitively, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Independent Bank Corp. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Independent Bank Corp.’s upside potential is 18.84% at a $82 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Independent Bank Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Independent Bank Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp. has weaker performance than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Independent Bank Corp. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.