Comparing of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) and Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP)

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) and Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 2 0.37 N/A -0.33 0.00 Seadrill Partners LLC 6 0.02 N/A 3.73 0.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and Seadrill Partners LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and Seadrill Partners LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -4.1% Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 2.5% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.88. Competitively, Seadrill Partners LLC’s 67.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. are 2.2 and 2.1. Competitively, Seadrill Partners LLC has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seadrill Partners LLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Independence Contract Drilling Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and Seadrill Partners LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seadrill Partners LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 404.81% and an $5.25 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and Seadrill Partners LLC are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 18.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares. Competitively, Seadrill Partners LLC has 34.91% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Contract Drilling Inc. -0.75% -16.46% -50.56% -61.06% -67% -57.69% Seadrill Partners LLC -17.33% -33.4% -63.53% -76.38% -92.85% -85.66%

For the past year Independence Contract Drilling Inc. was less bearish than Seadrill Partners LLC.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Seadrill Partners LLC beats Independence Contract Drilling Inc.