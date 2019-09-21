Comparing of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) and Its Peers

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration company, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has 82.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0.00% -5.90% -4.10% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.45 2.45

$5.25 is the consensus target price of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., with a potential upside of 210.65%. The peers have a potential upside of 37.94%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ belief is that Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Contract Drilling Inc. -0.75% -16.46% -50.56% -61.06% -67% -57.69% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Independence Contract Drilling Inc. had bearish trend while Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.88. In other hand, Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. does not pay a dividend.