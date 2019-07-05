Comparing of Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 80 9.00 N/A 1.17 64.95 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.84 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Incyte Corporation and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Incyte Corporation and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Incyte Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Incyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 0.34% for Incyte Corporation with average target price of $85.57. On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 7.53% and its average target price is $5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95% of Incyte Corporation shares and 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has weaker performance than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.