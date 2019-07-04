Comparing of Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

This is a contrast between Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 79 9.24 N/A 1.17 64.95 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.28 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Incyte Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that Incyte Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Incyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Incyte Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -1.10% and an $85.57 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 4.9% respectively. Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 11.3% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.