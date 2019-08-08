Comparing of Incyte Corporation (INCY) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.66 N/A 1.17 72.58 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.35 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Incyte Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Incyte Corporation’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ImmuCell Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.70% for Incyte Corporation with consensus price target of $88.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.