Comparing of IMV Inc. (IMV) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IMV Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IMV Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$11.25 is IMV Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 194.50%. Competitively the consensus target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $23, which is potential 81.67% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IMV Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 0% respectively. IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -20.89% weaker performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.